Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.17% YOY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live : Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.24% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 4.17% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.99% but profit saw a significant decline of 36.34%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 3.39% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses saw an increase of 9.67% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income for the quarter was up by a remarkable 66.36% q-o-q, though it decreased by 9.34% YoY. This mixed performance reflects the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operational efficiencies while facing external challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.17, reflecting a decline of 4.49% YoY. This indicates a marginal decrease in the company's profitability per share compared to the same period last year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered a return of -3.16% in the last week, 51.12% return over the last six months, and a 60.54% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance showcases the company's strong mid-term growth despite short-term volatility.

Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market capitalization of ₹2205.64 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹902 and a 52-week low of ₹312.35, highlighting a wide range of volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 226.97 210.18 +7.99% 221.99 +2.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.89 71.31 -3.39% 62.81 +9.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.58 16.39 +1.15% 10.61 +56.24% Total Operating Expense 194.09 190.42 +1.93% 185.73 +4.5% Operating Income 32.88 19.76 +66.36% 36.26 -9.34% Net Income Before Taxes 25.53 12.91 +97.7% 34.53 -26.05% Net Income 17.51 27.5 -36.34% 18.27 -4.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.17 9.69 -36.33% 6.46 -4.49%