Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.17% YOY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live : Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.24% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 4.17% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.99% but profit saw a significant decline of 36.34%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 3.39% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses saw an increase of 9.67% on a year-over-year basis.
Operating income for the quarter was up by a remarkable 66.36% q-o-q, though it decreased by 9.34% YoY. This mixed performance reflects the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operational efficiencies while facing external challenges.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.17, reflecting a decline of 4.49% YoY. This indicates a marginal decrease in the company's profitability per share compared to the same period last year.
Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered a return of -3.16% in the last week, 51.12% return over the last six months, and a 60.54% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance showcases the company's strong mid-term growth despite short-term volatility.
Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market capitalization of ₹2205.64 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹902 and a 52-week low of ₹312.35, highlighting a wide range of volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|226.97
|210.18
|+7.99%
|221.99
|+2.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.89
|71.31
|-3.39%
|62.81
|+9.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.58
|16.39
|+1.15%
|10.61
|+56.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|194.09
|190.42
|+1.93%
|185.73
|+4.5%
|Operating Income
|32.88
|19.76
|+66.36%
|36.26
|-9.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.53
|12.91
|+97.7%
|34.53
|-26.05%
|Net Income
|17.51
|27.5
|-36.34%
|18.27
|-4.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.17
|9.69
|-36.33%
|6.46
|-4.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.51Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹226.97Cr
