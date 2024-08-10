Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.17% YOY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.17% YOY

Livemint

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.24% YoY & profit decreased by 4.17% YoY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live : Antony Waste Handling Cell Q1 Results Live: Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.24% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 4.17% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.99% but profit saw a significant decline of 36.34%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 3.39% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses saw an increase of 9.67% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income for the quarter was up by a remarkable 66.36% q-o-q, though it decreased by 9.34% YoY. This mixed performance reflects the company's ongoing efforts to optimize operational efficiencies while facing external challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.17, reflecting a decline of 4.49% YoY. This indicates a marginal decrease in the company's profitability per share compared to the same period last year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered a return of -3.16% in the last week, 51.12% return over the last six months, and a 60.54% year-to-date (YTD) return. This performance showcases the company's strong mid-term growth despite short-term volatility.

Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market capitalization of 2205.64 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 902 and a 52-week low of 312.35, highlighting a wide range of volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue226.97210.18+7.99%221.99+2.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.8971.31-3.39%62.81+9.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5816.39+1.15%10.61+56.24%
Total Operating Expense194.09190.42+1.93%185.73+4.5%
Operating Income32.8819.76+66.36%36.26-9.34%
Net Income Before Taxes25.5312.91+97.7%34.53-26.05%
Net Income17.5127.5-36.34%18.27-4.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.179.69-36.33%6.46-4.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹226.97Cr

