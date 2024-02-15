Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.17% & the profit increased by 6.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% and the profit decreased by 53.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 20.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y.
Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 68.84% return in the last 6 months, and 10.25% YTD return.
Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market cap of ₹1513.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹579.1 & ₹241.8 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|217.15
|224.95
|-3.47%
|217.53
|-0.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.39
|67
|-0.92%
|55.22
|+20.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.11
|11.14
|+35.62%
|9.62
|+57.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|188.11
|184.98
|+1.69%
|197.67
|-4.84%
|Operating Income
|29.04
|39.97
|-27.35%
|19.86
|+46.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.18
|38.46
|-39.74%
|18.64
|+24.34%
|Net Income
|12.8
|27.63
|-53.67%
|12
|+6.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.52
|9.76
|-53.69%
|4.24
|+6.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹217.15Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!