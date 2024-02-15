Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.17% & the profit increased by 6.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% and the profit decreased by 53.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 20.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 68.84% return in the last 6 months, and 10.25% YTD return.

Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market cap of ₹1513.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹579.1 & ₹241.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 217.15 224.95 -3.47% 217.53 -0.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.39 67 -0.92% 55.22 +20.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.11 11.14 +35.62% 9.62 +57.04% Total Operating Expense 188.11 184.98 +1.69% 197.67 -4.84% Operating Income 29.04 39.97 -27.35% 19.86 +46.26% Net Income Before Taxes 23.18 38.46 -39.74% 18.64 +24.34% Net Income 12.8 27.63 -53.67% 12 +6.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.52 9.76 -53.69% 4.24 +6.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹217.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!