Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.69% YoY

Livemint

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.17% YoY & profit increased by 6.69% YoY

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 FY24 Results Live

Antony Waste Handling Cell declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.17% & the profit increased by 6.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.47% and the profit decreased by 53.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.92% q-o-q & increased by 20.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.6% Y-o-Y.

Antony Waste Handling Cell has delivered -0.42% return in the last 1 week, 68.84% return in the last 6 months, and 10.25% YTD return.

Currently, Antony Waste Handling Cell has a market cap of 1513.15 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 579.1 & 241.8 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue217.15224.95-3.47%217.53-0.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.3967-0.92%55.22+20.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.1111.14+35.62%9.62+57.04%
Total Operating Expense188.11184.98+1.69%197.67-4.84%
Operating Income29.0439.97-27.35%19.86+46.26%
Net Income Before Taxes23.1838.46-39.74%18.64+24.34%
Net Income12.827.63-53.67%12+6.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.529.76-53.69%4.24+6.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹217.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.