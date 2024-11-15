Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 59.02% YoY

Anupam Rasayan India reported a significant decline in its Q2 results for 2024, with a profit decrease of 59.02% year-over-year, amounting to 16.67 crore, and revenue falling by 25.04% to 293.96 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024:Anupam Rasayan India declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024. The company's performance has shown a worrying trend, with a topline revenue decrease of 25.04% and a profit decline of 59.02% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of 16.67 crore and revenue of 293.96 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated a growth of 15.64%; however, profit saw a drastic decline of 92.81%. This sharp contrast highlights the company's struggles in maintaining its profitability despite a slight recovery in revenue.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.98%, while they decreased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.

Interestingly, the operating income witnessed an increase of 80.57% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 32.97% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.51, a significant decline of 59.95% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial challenges faced by the company.

Over the past week, Anupam Rasayan India has delivered a -0.25% return, with a more concerning -6.3% return over the last six months and a staggering -30.15% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment.

The current market capitalization of Anupam Rasayan India is approximately 8073.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 1106.3 and a low of 672.8, indicating a considerable fluctuation in stock performance.

As of 15 November 2024, out of the nine analysts covering Anupam Rasayan India, three have issued strong sell ratings, one has a sell rating, two have a hold rating, two have a buy rating, and one has a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to hold, suggesting cautious optimism amid ongoing challenges.

Anupam Rasayan India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue293.96254.2+15.64%392.15-25.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.1516.96+6.98%18.5-1.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.6820.65+4.99%19.85+9.21%
Total Operating Expense235.22221.67+6.11%304.52-22.76%
Operating Income58.7432.53+80.57%87.63-32.97%
Net Income Before Taxes34.02244.05-86.06%70.66-51.86%
Net Income16.67231.75-92.81%40.69-59.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.510.36+319.44%3.77-59.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

