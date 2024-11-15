Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 59.02% YoY

Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024:Anupam Rasayan India declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024. The company's performance has shown a worrying trend, with a topline revenue decrease of 25.04% and a profit decline of 59.02% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of ₹16.67 crore and revenue of ₹293.96 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated a growth of 15.64%; however, profit saw a drastic decline of 92.81%. This sharp contrast highlights the company's struggles in maintaining its profitability despite a slight recovery in revenue.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.98%, while they decreased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.
Interestingly, the operating income witnessed an increase of 80.57% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 32.97% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.51, a significant decline of 59.95% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial challenges faced by the company.
Over the past week, Anupam Rasayan India has delivered a -0.25% return, with a more concerning -6.3% return over the last six months and a staggering -30.15% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment.
The current market capitalization of Anupam Rasayan India is approximately ₹8073.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1106.3 and a low of ₹672.8, indicating a considerable fluctuation in stock performance.
As of 15 November 2024, out of the nine analysts covering Anupam Rasayan India, three have issued strong sell ratings, one has a sell rating, two have a hold rating, two have a buy rating, and one has a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to hold, suggesting cautious optimism amid ongoing challenges.
Anupam Rasayan India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|293.96
|254.2
|+15.64%
|392.15
|-25.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.15
|16.96
|+6.98%
|18.5
|-1.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.68
|20.65
|+4.99%
|19.85
|+9.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|235.22
|221.67
|+6.11%
|304.52
|-22.76%
|Operating Income
|58.74
|32.53
|+80.57%
|87.63
|-32.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.02
|244.05
|-86.06%
|70.66
|-51.86%
|Net Income
|16.67
|231.75
|-92.81%
|40.69
|-59.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.51
|0.36
|+319.44%
|3.77
|-59.95%
