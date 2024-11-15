Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 59.02% YoY

Anupam Rasayan India reported a significant decline in its Q2 results for 2024, with a profit decrease of 59.02% year-over-year, amounting to ₹ 16.67 crore, and revenue falling by 25.04% to ₹ 293.96 crore.

Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results 2024:Anupam Rasayan India declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 November 2024. The company's performance has shown a worrying trend, with a topline revenue decrease of 25.04% and a profit decline of 59.02% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of ₹16.67 crore and revenue of ₹293.96 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue demonstrated a growth of 15.64%; however, profit saw a drastic decline of 92.81%. This sharp contrast highlights the company's struggles in maintaining its profitability despite a slight recovery in revenue.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.98%, while they decreased by 1.93% year-over-year. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the operating income witnessed an increase of 80.57% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 32.97% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.51, a significant decline of 59.95% year-over-year, further emphasizing the financial challenges faced by the company.

Over the past week, Anupam Rasayan India has delivered a -0.25% return, with a more concerning -6.3% return over the last six months and a staggering -30.15% year-to-date return, reflecting investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current market capitalization of Anupam Rasayan India is approximately ₹8073.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1106.3 and a low of ₹672.8, indicating a considerable fluctuation in stock performance.

As of 15 November 2024, out of the nine analysts covering Anupam Rasayan India, three have issued strong sell ratings, one has a sell rating, two have a hold rating, two have a buy rating, and one has a strong buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to hold, suggesting cautious optimism amid ongoing challenges.

Anupam Rasayan India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 293.96 254.2 +15.64% 392.15 -25.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.15 16.96 +6.98% 18.5 -1.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.68 20.65 +4.99% 19.85 +9.21% Total Operating Expense 235.22 221.67 +6.11% 304.52 -22.76% Operating Income 58.74 32.53 +80.57% 87.63 -32.97% Net Income Before Taxes 34.02 244.05 -86.06% 70.66 -51.86% Net Income 16.67 231.75 -92.81% 40.69 -59.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.51 0.36 +319.44% 3.77 -59.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.67Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹293.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}