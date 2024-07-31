Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.59% YOY

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.29% and the profit increasing by 2.59% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.98% and the profit decreased by 14.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q and increased by 25.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.63% q-o-q but increased by 8.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹50.42, which is a decrease of 2.27% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has shown strong returns with 12.57% in the last 1 week, 50.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.49% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹36593.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹9543.3 & ₹3545.15 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 31 Jul, 2024, show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given Buy ratings.

Apar Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4010.52 4455.11 -9.98% 3773.01 +6.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.15 77.93 +5.42% 65.67 +25.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.11 31.47 -1.14% 27.23 +14.25% Total Operating Expense 3666 4065.23 -9.82% 3454.08 +6.14% Operating Income 344.52 389.88 -11.63% 318.93 +8.02% Net Income Before Taxes 270.39 321.62 -15.93% 263.15 +2.75% Net Income 202.54 236.23 -14.26% 197.43 +2.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 50.42 60.97 -17.3% 51.59 -2.27%