Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.59% YOY

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.59% YOY

Livemint

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.29% YoY & profit increased by 2.59% YoY

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.29% and the profit increasing by 2.59% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.98% and the profit decreased by 14.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q and increased by 25.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.63% q-o-q but increased by 8.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 50.42, which is a decrease of 2.27% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has shown strong returns with 12.57% in the last 1 week, 50.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.49% YTD return.

The company currently has a market cap of 36593.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 9543.3 & 3545.15 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 31 Jul, 2024, show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given Buy ratings.

Apar Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4010.524455.11-9.98%3773.01+6.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.1577.93+5.42%65.67+25.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.1131.47-1.14%27.23+14.25%
Total Operating Expense36664065.23-9.82%3454.08+6.14%
Operating Income344.52389.88-11.63%318.93+8.02%
Net Income Before Taxes270.39321.62-15.93%263.15+2.75%
Net Income202.54236.23-14.26%197.43+2.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS50.4260.97-17.3%51.59-2.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹202.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4010.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

