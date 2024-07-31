Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.59% YOY

Apar Industries Q1 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.29% and the profit increasing by 2.59% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.98% and the profit decreased by 14.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.42% q-o-q and increased by 25.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.63% q-o-q but increased by 8.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹50.42, which is a decrease of 2.27% Y-o-Y.
Apar Industries has shown strong returns with 12.57% in the last 1 week, 50.11% return in the last 6 months, and 50.49% YTD return.
The company currently has a market cap of ₹36593.13 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹9543.3 & ₹3545.15 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 31 Jul, 2024, show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 2 analysts have given Buy ratings.
Apar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4010.52
|4455.11
|-9.98%
|3773.01
|+6.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.15
|77.93
|+5.42%
|65.67
|+25.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.11
|31.47
|-1.14%
|27.23
|+14.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|3666
|4065.23
|-9.82%
|3454.08
|+6.14%
|Operating Income
|344.52
|389.88
|-11.63%
|318.93
|+8.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|270.39
|321.62
|-15.93%
|263.15
|+2.75%
|Net Income
|202.54
|236.23
|-14.26%
|197.43
|+2.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|50.42
|60.97
|-17.3%
|51.59
|-2.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹202.54Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4010.52Cr
