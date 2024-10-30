Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.47% YOY

Apar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.47% YOY

Livemint

Apar Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.3% YoY & profit increased by 11.47% YoY

Apar Industries Q2 Results Live

Apar Industries Q2 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q2 results on 29 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with revenue increasing by 18.3% year-on-year (YoY), while profit saw a rise of 11.47% YoY. The company's topline growth reflects strong demand and effective business strategies.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.81%, although profit experienced a decline of 4.31%. This mixed performance suggests some challenges in maintaining profit margins amid rising costs.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant increase, rising by 6.98% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 21.47% YoY. This uptick in expenses could be a factor affecting future profitability.

Operating income faced a downturn, decreasing by 5.82% q-o-q but showing a slight increase of 0.9% YoY. This indicates that while the company is growing, operational efficiency may need improvement.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 reached 48.27, reflecting a growth of 6.23% YoY. This positive EPS growth is a reassuring sign for investors, suggesting continued profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Apar Industries has delivered a -2.52% return in the last week, but it has shown a remarkable 21.23% return in the last six months and a substantial 57.81% year-to-date return.

Currently, Apar Industries boasts a market cap of 38,372.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 11,000 and a low of 5,011. This indicates significant volatility and investor interest in the stock.

As of 30 October 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one a Buy rating, while two analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This mixed outlook reflects differing views on the company's potential.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 October 2024 is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts about the company's growth prospects despite recent fluctuations.

Apar Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4644.514010.52+15.81%3925.98+18.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.8882.15+6.98%72.35+21.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.0631.11+3.05%28.17+13.81%
Total Operating Expense4320.033666+17.84%3604.39+19.85%
Operating Income324.48344.52-5.82%321.59+0.9%
Net Income Before Taxes256.67270.39-5.07%236.77+8.4%
Net Income193.82202.54-4.31%173.88+11.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS48.2750.42-4.26%45.44+6.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹193.82Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4644.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.