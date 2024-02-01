Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 29.48% YoY

Apar Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 29.48% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 25.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 41.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹56.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.52% Y-o-Y.
Apar Industries has delivered 11.58% return in the last 1 week, 63.49% return in the last 6 months, and 0.25% YTD return.
Currently, Apar Industries has a market cap of ₹24377.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6388 & ₹1358.55 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
Apar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4013.16
|3925.98
|+2.22%
|3942.37
|+1.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.9
|72.35
|+0.76%
|51.53
|+41.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.84
|28.17
|+2.38%
|26.08
|+10.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|3636.96
|3604.39
|+0.9%
|3621.78
|+0.42%
|Operating Income
|376.2
|321.59
|+16.98%
|320.59
|+17.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|284.3
|236.77
|+20.07%
|229.81
|+23.71%
|Net Income
|217.57
|173.88
|+25.13%
|168.04
|+29.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|56.62
|45.44
|+24.6%
|44.4
|+27.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹217.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4013.16Cr
