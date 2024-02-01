Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 29.48% YoY

Apar Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 29.48% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 25.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 41.47% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹56.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.52% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has delivered 11.58% return in the last 1 week, 63.49% return in the last 6 months, and 0.25% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Apar Industries has a market cap of ₹24377.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6388 & ₹1358.55 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

Apar Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4013.16 3925.98 +2.22% 3942.37 +1.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.9 72.35 +0.76% 51.53 +41.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.84 28.17 +2.38% 26.08 +10.58% Total Operating Expense 3636.96 3604.39 +0.9% 3621.78 +0.42% Operating Income 376.2 321.59 +16.98% 320.59 +17.35% Net Income Before Taxes 284.3 236.77 +20.07% 229.81 +23.71% Net Income 217.57 173.88 +25.13% 168.04 +29.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 56.62 45.44 +24.6% 44.4 +27.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹217.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4013.16Cr

