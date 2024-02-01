Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 29.48% YoY

Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rises by 29.48% YoY

Livemint

Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.8% YoY & profit increased by 29.48% YoY

Apar Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Apar Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.8% & the profit increased by 29.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 25.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.76% q-o-q & increased by 41.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 56.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.52% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has delivered 11.58% return in the last 1 week, 63.49% return in the last 6 months, and 0.25% YTD return.

Currently, Apar Industries has a market cap of 24377.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6388 & 1358.55 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

Apar Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4013.163925.98+2.22%3942.37+1.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.972.35+0.76%51.53+41.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8428.17+2.38%26.08+10.58%
Total Operating Expense3636.963604.39+0.9%3621.78+0.42%
Operating Income376.2321.59+16.98%320.59+17.35%
Net Income Before Taxes284.3236.77+20.07%229.81+23.71%
Net Income217.57173.88+25.13%168.04+29.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS56.6245.44+24.6%44.4+27.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹217.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4013.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

