Apar Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apar Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant decrease in topline, with revenue falling by 59.68% year-over-year (YoY) and profit plummeting by 70.3% YoY. The reported profit stood at ₹174.91 crore and revenue at ₹4716.42 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apar Industries experienced a slight revenue growth of 1.55%, while profit saw a decrease of 9.76%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 57.61% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs amidst declining revenues.

Apar Industries Q3 Results

Operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 0.54% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 68.26% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter was reported at ₹43.55, marking a decrease of 71.58% YoY.

Apar Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a return of -29.47% in the last week, -21.25% over the past six months, and -30.47% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 29 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of ₹28815.54 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹11779.9 and a low of ₹5503.85.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of five analysts covering Apar Industries, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, three analysts have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 remains to Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn.

Apar Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4716.42 4644.51 +1.55% 11697.87 -59.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.4 87.88 +1.73% 210.92 -57.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.37 32.06 +4.09% 84.24 -60.39% Total Operating Expense 4393.69 4320.03 +1.71% 10681.15 -58.87% Operating Income 322.73 324.48 -0.54% 1016.72 -68.26% Net Income Before Taxes 238.47 256.67 -7.09% 784.22 -69.59% Net Income 174.91 193.82 -9.76% 588.88 -70.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 43.55 48.27 -9.78% 153.25 -71.58%