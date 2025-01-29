Apar Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apar Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant decrease in topline, with revenue falling by 59.68% year-over-year (YoY) and profit plummeting by 70.3% YoY. The reported profit stood at ₹174.91 crore and revenue at ₹4716.42 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Apar Industries experienced a slight revenue growth of 1.55%, while profit saw a decrease of 9.76%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 57.61% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs amidst declining revenues.
Operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 0.54% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 68.26% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter was reported at ₹43.55, marking a decrease of 71.58% YoY.
Apar Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a return of -29.47% in the last week, -21.25% over the past six months, and -30.47% year-to-date (YTD).
As of 29 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of ₹28815.54 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹11779.9 and a low of ₹5503.85.
In terms of analyst ratings, out of five analysts covering Apar Industries, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, three analysts have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 remains to Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn.
Apar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4716.42
|4644.51
|+1.55%
|11697.87
|-59.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.4
|87.88
|+1.73%
|210.92
|-57.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.37
|32.06
|+4.09%
|84.24
|-60.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|4393.69
|4320.03
|+1.71%
|10681.15
|-58.87%
|Operating Income
|322.73
|324.48
|-0.54%
|1016.72
|-68.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|238.47
|256.67
|-7.09%
|784.22
|-69.59%
|Net Income
|174.91
|193.82
|-9.76%
|588.88
|-70.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|43.55
|48.27
|-9.78%
|153.25
|-71.58%
