Apar Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 70.3% YOY, profit at ₹174.91 crore and revenue at ₹4716.42 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Apar Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Apar Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apar Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant decrease in topline, with revenue falling by 59.68% year-over-year (YoY) and profit plummeting by 70.3% YoY. The reported profit stood at 174.91 crore and revenue at 4716.42 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apar Industries experienced a slight revenue growth of 1.55%, while profit saw a decrease of 9.76%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 57.61% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs amidst declining revenues.

Apar Industries Q3 Results

Operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 0.54% q-o-q and a substantial decrease of 68.26% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter was reported at 43.55, marking a decrease of 71.58% YoY.

Apar Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a return of -29.47% in the last week, -21.25% over the past six months, and -30.47% year-to-date (YTD).

As of 29 Jan, 2025, the company has a market capitalization of 28815.54 Cr, with a 52-week high of 11779.9 and a low of 5503.85.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of five analysts covering Apar Industries, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, three analysts have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025 remains to Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent downturn.

Apar Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4716.424644.51+1.55%11697.87-59.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total89.487.88+1.73%210.92-57.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.3732.06+4.09%84.24-60.39%
Total Operating Expense4393.694320.03+1.71%10681.15-58.87%
Operating Income322.73324.48-0.54%1016.72-68.26%
Net Income Before Taxes238.47256.67-7.09%784.22-69.59%
Net Income174.91193.82-9.76%588.88-70.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS43.5548.27-9.78%153.25-71.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
