Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.67% YOY

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 2.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 8.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 0.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹60.97 for Q4 which decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 52.98% return in last 6 months and 37.18% YTD return.

Currently the Apar Industries has a market cap of ₹33356.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8399 & ₹2651 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Apar Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4455.11 4013.16 +11.01% 4081.67 +9.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.93 72.9 +6.9% 69.99 +11.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.47 28.84 +9.12% 27.28 +15.36% Total Operating Expense 4065.23 3636.96 +11.78% 3691.95 +10.11% Operating Income 389.88 376.2 +3.64% 389.72 +0.04% Net Income Before Taxes 321.62 284.3 +13.13% 328.2 -2% Net Income 236.23 217.57 +8.58% 242.71 -2.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 60.97 56.62 +7.68% 63.44 -3.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹236.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4455.11Cr

