Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.67% YOY

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 2.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 8.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 0.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹60.97 for Q4 which decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.
Apar Industries has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 52.98% return in last 6 months and 37.18% YTD return.
Currently the Apar Industries has a market cap of ₹33356.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8399 & ₹2651 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Apar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4455.11
|4013.16
|+11.01%
|4081.67
|+9.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.93
|72.9
|+6.9%
|69.99
|+11.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.47
|28.84
|+9.12%
|27.28
|+15.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|4065.23
|3636.96
|+11.78%
|3691.95
|+10.11%
|Operating Income
|389.88
|376.2
|+3.64%
|389.72
|+0.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|321.62
|284.3
|+13.13%
|328.2
|-2%
|Net Income
|236.23
|217.57
|+8.58%
|242.71
|-2.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|60.97
|56.62
|+7.68%
|63.44
|-3.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹236.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4455.11Cr
