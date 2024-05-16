Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.67% YOY

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.67% YOY

Livemint

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & profit decreased by 2.67% YoY

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live

Apar Industries Q4 Results Live : Apar Industries declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.15% & the profit decreased by 2.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.01% and the profit increased by 8.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.64% q-o-q & increased by 0.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 60.97 for Q4 which decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

Apar Industries has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 52.98% return in last 6 months and 37.18% YTD return.

Currently the Apar Industries has a market cap of 33356.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8399 & 2651 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Apar Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4455.114013.16+11.01%4081.67+9.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.9372.9+6.9%69.99+11.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.4728.84+9.12%27.28+15.36%
Total Operating Expense4065.233636.96+11.78%3691.95+10.11%
Operating Income389.88376.2+3.64%389.72+0.04%
Net Income Before Taxes321.62284.3+13.13%328.2-2%
Net Income236.23217.57+8.58%242.71-2.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS60.9756.62+7.68%63.44-3.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹236.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4455.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

