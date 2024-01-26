Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.35% YOY

Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.35% YOY

Livemint

Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.77% YoY & profit decreased by 45.35% YoY

Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit decreased by 45.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.97% and the profit decreased by 27.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.79% q-o-q & increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 36.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 45.29% Y-o-Y.

Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, -2.61% return in last 6 months and -3.49% YTD return.

Currently the Apcotex Industries has a market cap of 2550.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 588 & 398 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 2.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.

Apcotex Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue257279.24-7.97%234.13+9.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.8417.32-2.79%14.06+19.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.237.8+5.59%3.74+120%
Total Operating Expense239.75255.38-6.12%207.17+15.73%
Operating Income17.2423.86-27.73%26.96-36.04%
Net Income Before Taxes15.4121.24-27.45%27.63-44.24%
Net Income11.1315.31-27.29%20.37-45.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.152.95-27.12%3.93-45.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹257Cr

