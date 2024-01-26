Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.35% YOY

Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit decreased by 45.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.97% and the profit decreased by 27.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.79% q-o-q & increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 36.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 45.29% Y-o-Y.

Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, -2.61% return in last 6 months and -3.49% YTD return.

Currently the Apcotex Industries has a market cap of ₹2550.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588 & ₹398 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apcotex Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 257 279.24 -7.97% 234.13 +9.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.84 17.32 -2.79% 14.06 +19.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.23 7.8 +5.59% 3.74 +120% Total Operating Expense 239.75 255.38 -6.12% 207.17 +15.73% Operating Income 17.24 23.86 -27.73% 26.96 -36.04% Net Income Before Taxes 15.41 21.24 -27.45% 27.63 -44.24% Net Income 11.13 15.31 -27.29% 20.37 -45.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.15 2.95 -27.12% 3.93 -45.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹257Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!