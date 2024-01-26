Apcotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.35% YOY

Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.77% & the profit decreased by 45.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.97% and the profit decreased by 27.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.79% q-o-q & increased by 19.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 36.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 45.29% Y-o-Y.
Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.29% return in the last 1 week, -2.61% return in last 6 months and -3.49% YTD return.
Currently the Apcotex Industries has a market cap of ₹2550.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588 & ₹398 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.
Apcotex Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|257
|279.24
|-7.97%
|234.13
|+9.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.84
|17.32
|-2.79%
|14.06
|+19.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.23
|7.8
|+5.59%
|3.74
|+120%
|Total Operating Expense
|239.75
|255.38
|-6.12%
|207.17
|+15.73%
|Operating Income
|17.24
|23.86
|-27.73%
|26.96
|-36.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.41
|21.24
|-27.45%
|27.63
|-44.24%
|Net Income
|11.13
|15.31
|-27.29%
|20.37
|-45.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.15
|2.95
|-27.12%
|3.93
|-45.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹257Cr
