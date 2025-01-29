Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline growth of 38.24% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 3.86% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹11.56 crore with a total revenue of ₹355.27 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apcotex Industries saw a modest revenue growth of 1.2% and a profit increase of 5.57%. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.06% quarter-over-quarter and 12.17% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure.

Apcotex Industries Q3 Results

The company's operating income faced a decline, decreasing by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter and down 4.87% year-over-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.23 for Q3, reflecting a 3.72% increase year-over-year.

Apcotex Industries has experienced a -2.56% return over the past week, a -24.19% return in the last six months, and a -7.92% year-to-date return.

As of January 29, 2025, Apcotex Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1784.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹490 and a low of ₹336. Currently, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of January 29, 2025, remains to Buy, indicating positive sentiment among analysts despite the recent market fluctuations.

Apcotex Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 355.27 351.06 +1.2% 257 +38.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.89 18.33 +3.06% 16.84 +12.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.66 10.61 +0.47% 8.23 +29.53% Total Operating Expense 338.86 334.19 +1.4% 239.75 +41.34% Operating Income 16.4 16.87 -2.79% 17.24 -4.87% Net Income Before Taxes 16.42 15.27 +7.53% 15.41 +6.55% Net Income 11.56 10.95 +5.57% 11.13 +3.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.23 2.11 +5.69% 2.15 +3.72%