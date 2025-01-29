Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline growth of 38.24% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 3.86% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹11.56 crore with a total revenue of ₹355.27 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Apcotex Industries saw a modest revenue growth of 1.2% and a profit increase of 5.57%. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.06% quarter-over-quarter and 12.17% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure.
The company's operating income faced a decline, decreasing by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter and down 4.87% year-over-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.23 for Q3, reflecting a 3.72% increase year-over-year.
Apcotex Industries has experienced a -2.56% return over the past week, a -24.19% return in the last six months, and a -7.92% year-to-date return.
As of January 29, 2025, Apcotex Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1784.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹490 and a low of ₹336. Currently, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy recommendation.
The consensus recommendation as of January 29, 2025, remains to Buy, indicating positive sentiment among analysts despite the recent market fluctuations.
Apcotex Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|355.27
|351.06
|+1.2%
|257
|+38.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.89
|18.33
|+3.06%
|16.84
|+12.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.66
|10.61
|+0.47%
|8.23
|+29.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|338.86
|334.19
|+1.4%
|239.75
|+41.34%
|Operating Income
|16.4
|16.87
|-2.79%
|17.24
|-4.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.42
|15.27
|+7.53%
|15.41
|+6.55%
|Net Income
|11.56
|10.95
|+5.57%
|11.13
|+3.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.23
|2.11
|+5.69%
|2.15
|+3.72%
