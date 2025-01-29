Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.86% YOY, profit at ₹11.56 crore and revenue at ₹355.27 crore

Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 38.24% YoY & profit increased by 3.86% YoY, profit at 11.56 crore and revenue at 355.27 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Apcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025:Apcotex Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline growth of 38.24% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 3.86% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching 11.56 crore with a total revenue of 355.27 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apcotex Industries saw a modest revenue growth of 1.2% and a profit increase of 5.57%. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.06% quarter-over-quarter and 12.17% year-over-year, impacting the overall cost structure.

Advertisement

Apcotex Industries Q3 Results

The company's operating income faced a decline, decreasing by 2.79% quarter-over-quarter and down 4.87% year-over-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.23 for Q3, reflecting a 3.72% increase year-over-year.

Apcotex Industries has experienced a -2.56% return over the past week, a -24.19% return in the last six months, and a -7.92% year-to-date return.

As of January 29, 2025, Apcotex Industries holds a market capitalization of 1784.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 490 and a low of 336. Currently, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy recommendation.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of January 29, 2025, remains to Buy, indicating positive sentiment among analysts despite the recent market fluctuations.

Apcotex Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue355.27351.06+1.2%257+38.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.8918.33+3.06%16.84+12.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.6610.61+0.47%8.23+29.53%
Total Operating Expense338.86334.19+1.4%239.75+41.34%
Operating Income16.416.87-2.79%17.24-4.87%
Net Income Before Taxes16.4215.27+7.53%15.41+6.55%
Net Income11.5610.95+5.57%11.13+3.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.232.11+5.69%2.15+3.72%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsApcotex Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.86% YOY, profit at ₹11.56 crore and revenue at ₹355.27 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹11.56Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹355.27Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts