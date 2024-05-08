Hello User
Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.02% YOY

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.02% YOY

Livemint

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.27% YoY & profit decreased by 34.02% YoY

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : Apcotex Industries declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.27% & the profit decreased by 34.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.85% and the profit increased by 37.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.5% q-o-q & decreased by 22.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.95 for Q4, which decreased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.

Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.37% return in the last 6 months, and -13.66% YTD return.

Currently, Apcotex Industries has a market cap of 2281.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 588 & 400 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Apcotex Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue310.58257+20.85%256.1+21.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.2416.84+2.39%14.39+19.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.128.23-1.34%4.09+98.6%
Total Operating Expense287.39239.75+19.87%226.11+27.1%
Operating Income23.1917.24+34.5%29.99-22.67%
Net Income Before Taxes21.4115.41+38.99%30.73-30.32%
Net Income15.3111.13+37.55%23.21-34.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.952.15+37.21%4.48-34.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹310.58Cr

