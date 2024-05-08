Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.02% YOY

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.27% YoY & profit decreased by 34.02% YoY

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : Apcotex Industries declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.27% & the profit decreased by 34.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.85% and the profit increased by 37.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.5% q-o-q & decreased by 22.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.95 for Q4, which decreased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.

Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.37% return in the last 6 months, and -13.66% YTD return.

Currently, Apcotex Industries has a market cap of ₹2281.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588 & ₹400 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Apcotex Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 310.58 257 +20.85% 256.1 +21.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.24 16.84 +2.39% 14.39 +19.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.12 8.23 -1.34% 4.09 +98.6% Total Operating Expense 287.39 239.75 +19.87% 226.11 +27.1% Operating Income 23.19 17.24 +34.5% 29.99 -22.67% Net Income Before Taxes 21.41 15.41 +38.99% 30.73 -30.32% Net Income 15.31 11.13 +37.55% 23.21 -34.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.95 2.15 +37.21% 4.48 -34.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹310.58Cr

