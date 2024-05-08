Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.02% YOY

Apcotex Industries Q4 Results Live : Apcotex Industries declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.27% & the profit decreased by 34.02% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.85% and the profit increased by 37.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.39% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.5% q-o-q & decreased by 22.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.95 for Q4, which decreased by 34.14% Y-o-Y.
Apcotex Industries has delivered -1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.37% return in the last 6 months, and -13.66% YTD return.
Currently, Apcotex Industries has a market cap of ₹2281.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588 & ₹400 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Apcotex Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|310.58
|257
|+20.85%
|256.1
|+21.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.24
|16.84
|+2.39%
|14.39
|+19.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.12
|8.23
|-1.34%
|4.09
|+98.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|287.39
|239.75
|+19.87%
|226.11
|+27.1%
|Operating Income
|23.19
|17.24
|+34.5%
|29.99
|-22.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.41
|15.41
|+38.99%
|30.73
|-30.32%
|Net Income
|15.31
|11.13
|+37.55%
|23.21
|-34.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.95
|2.15
|+37.21%
|4.48
|-34.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹310.58Cr
