Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.4% YOY

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : Apex Capital & Finance announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The company's revenue surged by 19.04% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in their top line performance.
Moreover, Apex Capital & Finance reported a remarkable 74.4% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting their operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.
Despite the impressive annual growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.04% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but marked a substantial 24.3% increase year-on-year, suggesting potential cost management strategies in place.
On the operational front, the operating income decreased by 75.74% sequentially but showed a solid 20.29% increase year-on-year, highlighting the company's overall financial health.
Apex Capital & Finance reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.68 for Q4, reflecting a notable 73.17% year-on-year growth in earnings per share.
Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Apex Capital & Finance's performance and strategies moving forward, considering the mixed quarterly results and impressive annual growth.
Apex Capital & Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.77
|6.14
|-71.11%
|1.49
|+19.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.22
|0.22
|-0.04%
|0.18
|+24.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.36
|0.31
|+16.45%
|0.31
|+14.34%
|Operating Income
|1.42
|5.83
|-75.74%
|1.18
|+20.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.54
|5.07
|-89.33%
|0.32
|+67.33%
|Net Income
|0.4
|3.79
|-89.34%
|0.23
|+74.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.68
|6.4
|-89.38%
|0.39
|+73.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.77Cr
