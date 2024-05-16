Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.4% YOY

Livemint

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.04% YoY & profit increased by 74.4% YoY

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : Apex Capital & Finance announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 19.04% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in their top line performance.

Moreover, Apex Capital & Finance reported a remarkable 74.4% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting their operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Despite the impressive annual growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.04% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but marked a substantial 24.3% increase year-on-year, suggesting potential cost management strategies in place.

On the operational front, the operating income decreased by 75.74% sequentially but showed a solid 20.29% increase year-on-year, highlighting the company's overall financial health.

Apex Capital & Finance reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.68 for Q4, reflecting a notable 73.17% year-on-year growth in earnings per share.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Apex Capital & Finance's performance and strategies moving forward, considering the mixed quarterly results and impressive annual growth.

Apex Capital & Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.776.14-71.11%1.49+19.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.22-0.04%0.18+24.3%
Total Operating Expense0.360.31+16.45%0.31+14.34%
Operating Income1.425.83-75.74%1.18+20.29%
Net Income Before Taxes0.545.07-89.33%0.32+67.33%
Net Income0.43.79-89.34%0.23+74.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.686.4-89.38%0.39+73.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.77Cr

