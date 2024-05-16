Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 74.4% YOY

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.04% YoY & profit increased by 74.4% YoY

Apex Capital & Finance Q4 Results Live : Apex Capital & Finance announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 19.04% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in their top line performance.

Moreover, Apex Capital & Finance reported a remarkable 74.4% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting their operational efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Despite the impressive annual growth, the company experienced a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.04% decrease quarter-over-quarter, but marked a substantial 24.3% increase year-on-year, suggesting potential cost management strategies in place.

On the operational front, the operating income decreased by 75.74% sequentially but showed a solid 20.29% increase year-on-year, highlighting the company's overall financial health.

Apex Capital & Finance reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.68 for Q4, reflecting a notable 73.17% year-on-year growth in earnings per share.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Apex Capital & Finance's performance and strategies moving forward, considering the mixed quarterly results and impressive annual growth.

Apex Capital & Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.77 6.14 -71.11% 1.49 +19.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.22 0.22 -0.04% 0.18 +24.3% Total Operating Expense 0.36 0.31 +16.45% 0.31 +14.34% Operating Income 1.42 5.83 -75.74% 1.18 +20.29% Net Income Before Taxes 0.54 5.07 -89.33% 0.32 +67.33% Net Income 0.4 3.79 -89.34% 0.23 +74.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.68 6.4 -89.38% 0.39 +73.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.4Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1.77Cr

