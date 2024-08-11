APL Apollo Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.23% YOY

APL Apollo Tubes Q1 Results Live : APL Apollo Tubes declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.45% year-over-year, while the profit saw a slight decline of 0.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.38% and the profit increased by 13.34%.

However, the company faced rising costs as Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 14.32% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 32.5% year-over-year. This increase in expenses impacted the overall profitability of the company.

The operating income also saw mixed results; it was up by 9.14% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 4.19% year-over-year. This indicates a strong performance in the recent quarter, but a decline when compared to the same period last year.

APL Apollo Tubes reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹6.96 for Q1, which marks a decrease of 0.29% year-over-year. Despite the slight dip, the company's performance remains relatively stable.

In terms of stock performance, APL Apollo Tubes has delivered a -2.75% return in the last week, a 3.42% return in the last six months, and a -6.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. The stock has experienced fluctuations but has shown some resilience over the six-month period.

Currently, APL Apollo Tubes has a market capitalization of ₹39837.26 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1800 and ₹1305 respectively, showcasing a significant range in stock price over the past year.

Analyst sentiment towards APL Apollo Tubes remains positive. As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Aug, 2024, is to Strong Buy, reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance despite the mixed quarterly results.

APL Apollo Tubes Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4974.3 4765.74 +4.38% 4544.9 +9.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.08 70.05 +14.32% 60.44 +32.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.5 46.59 -0.19% 40.92 +13.64% Total Operating Expense 4719.15 4531.96 +4.13% 4278.58 +10.3% Operating Income 255.15 233.78 +9.14% 266.32 -4.19% Net Income Before Taxes 252.02 221.22 +13.92% 260.85 -3.39% Net Income 193.17 170.44 +13.34% 193.62 -0.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.96 6.14 +13.36% 6.98 -0.29%