APL Apollo Tubes Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 73.48% YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q2 Results Live : APL Apollo Tubes announced its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. While the company's topline saw a modest increase of 3.1% year-over-year, profits took a significant hit, plummeting by 73.48% compared to the same period last year.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the results were even more concerning, with revenue declining by 4.03% and profits decreasing by 72.14%. This indicates ongoing challenges in maintaining growth momentum amidst a tough market environment.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, up by 8.83% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 38.93% year-over-year. This increase in operating costs has heavily impacted the bottom line, resulting in a substantial drop in operating income, which fell by 64.26% quarter-over-quarter and 67.86% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.94, marking a decrease of 73.46% year-over-year. This sharp decline in earnings is likely to raise concerns among investors about the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

Over the past week, APL Apollo Tubes has delivered a return of -1.3%, with a more pronounced decline of -3.01% over the last six months and -1.72% year-to-date. Such performance may prompt investors to reassess their positions in the stock.

Currently, APL Apollo Tubes has a market capitalization of ₹41,917.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,774 and a low of ₹1,305. The company’s stock performance will be closely watched as analysts weigh in on its future prospects.

As of 30 October 2024, 13 analysts are covering APL Apollo Tubes. Among them, one analyst has issued a Sell rating, three have given a Hold rating, four have rated it as Buy, and five analysts have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, suggesting a degree of optimism despite the current financial challenges.

APL Apollo Tubes Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4773.91 4974.3 -4.03% 4630.4 +3.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.15 80.08 +8.83% 62.73 +38.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.88 46.5 +0.82% 41.34 +13.4% Total Operating Expense 4682.73 4719.15 -0.77% 4346.73 +7.73% Operating Income 91.18 255.15 -64.26% 283.67 -67.86% Net Income Before Taxes 69.59 252.02 -72.39% 276.66 -74.85% Net Income 53.81 193.17 -72.14% 202.87 -73.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.94 6.96 -72.13% 7.31 -73.46%