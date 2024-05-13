APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.55% YOY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.55% YoY & profit decreased by 15.55% YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : APL Apollo Tubes declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.55% & the profit decreased by 15.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% and the profit increased by 2.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.79% q-o-q & increased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 15.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.14 for Q4 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y.

APL Apollo Tubes has delivered -2.63% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months and 0.75% YTD return.

Currently, APL Apollo Tubes has a market cap of ₹42969.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1800 & ₹1047 respectively.

As of 13 May, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

APL Apollo Tubes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4765.74 4177.76 +14.07% 4431.09 +7.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.05 64.39 +8.79% 59.46 +17.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.59 47.08 -1.04% 46.81 -0.47% Total Operating Expense 4531.96 3945.29 +14.87% 4155 +9.07% Operating Income 233.78 232.47 +0.56% 276.09 -15.32% Net Income Before Taxes 221.22 218.99 +1.02% 269.16 -17.81% Net Income 170.44 165.51 +2.98% 201.82 -15.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.14 5.97 +2.85% 7.27 -15.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹170.44Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4765.74Cr

