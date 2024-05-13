Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.55% YOY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.55% YOY

Livemint

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.55% YoY & profit decreased by 15.55% YoY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : APL Apollo Tubes declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.55% & the profit decreased by 15.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% and the profit increased by 2.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.79% q-o-q & increased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 15.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.14 for Q4 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y.

APL Apollo Tubes has delivered -2.63% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months and 0.75% YTD return.

Currently, APL Apollo Tubes has a market cap of 42969.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1800 & 1047 respectively.

As of 13 May, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

APL Apollo Tubes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4765.744177.76+14.07%4431.09+7.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total70.0564.39+8.79%59.46+17.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.5947.08-1.04%46.81-0.47%
Total Operating Expense4531.963945.29+14.87%4155+9.07%
Operating Income233.78232.47+0.56%276.09-15.32%
Net Income Before Taxes221.22218.99+1.02%269.16-17.81%
Net Income170.44165.51+2.98%201.82-15.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.145.97+2.85%7.27-15.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹170.44Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4765.74Cr

