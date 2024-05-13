APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 15.55% YOY

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 Results Live : APL Apollo Tubes declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.55% & the profit decreased by 15.55% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.07% and the profit increased by 2.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.79% q-o-q & increased by 17.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.56% q-o-q & decreased by 15.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.14 for Q4 which decreased by 15.54% Y-o-Y.
APL Apollo Tubes has delivered -2.63% return in the last 1 week, -5.96% return in the last 6 months and 0.75% YTD return.
Currently, APL Apollo Tubes has a market cap of ₹42969.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1800 & ₹1047 respectively.
As of 13 May, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
APL Apollo Tubes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4765.74
|4177.76
|+14.07%
|4431.09
|+7.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|70.05
|64.39
|+8.79%
|59.46
|+17.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.59
|47.08
|-1.04%
|46.81
|-0.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|4531.96
|3945.29
|+14.87%
|4155
|+9.07%
|Operating Income
|233.78
|232.47
|+0.56%
|276.09
|-15.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|221.22
|218.99
|+1.02%
|269.16
|-17.81%
|Net Income
|170.44
|165.51
|+2.98%
|201.82
|-15.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.14
|5.97
|+2.85%
|7.27
|-15.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹170.44Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4765.74Cr
