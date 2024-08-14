Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 83.19% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 15.12% year-on-year, while profit surged by an impressive 83.19% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.87% and profit increased by 20.25%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.05% quarter-on-quarter and 11.2% year-on-year. Despite the rising expenses, the operating income showed a significant increase, up by 10.4% q-o-q and 45.48% YoY.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.23, marking an 83.18% increase YoY. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered a -1.03% return over the last week, a -1.93% return over the last 6 months, but a strong 15.52% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹94,745.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹6,874.45 and a 52-week low of ₹4,726.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of the 24 analysts covering Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5085.6 4943.9 +2.87% 4417.8 +15.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 658.1 644.9 +2.05% 591.8 +11.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 177.4 189.7 -6.48% 166.9 +6.29% Total Operating Expense 4587.9 4493.1 +2.11% 4075.7 +12.57% Operating Income 497.7 450.8 +10.4% 342.1 +45.48% Net Income Before Taxes 418.5 368.2 +13.66% 270 +55% Net Income 305.2 253.8 +20.25% 166.6 +83.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.23 17.65 +20.28% 11.59 +83.18%