Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 83.19% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 15.12% year-on-year, while profit surged by an impressive 83.19% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.87% and profit increased by 20.25%.
The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.05% quarter-on-quarter and 11.2% year-on-year. Despite the rising expenses, the operating income showed a significant increase, up by 10.4% q-o-q and 45.48% YoY.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.23, marking an 83.18% increase YoY. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered a -1.03% return over the last week, a -1.93% return over the last 6 months, but a strong 15.52% year-to-date return.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹94,745.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹6,874.45 and a 52-week low of ₹4,726.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of the 24 analysts covering Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5085.6
|4943.9
|+2.87%
|4417.8
|+15.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|658.1
|644.9
|+2.05%
|591.8
|+11.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|177.4
|189.7
|-6.48%
|166.9
|+6.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|4587.9
|4493.1
|+2.11%
|4075.7
|+12.57%
|Operating Income
|497.7
|450.8
|+10.4%
|342.1
|+45.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|418.5
|368.2
|+13.66%
|270
|+55%
|Net Income
|305.2
|253.8
|+20.25%
|166.6
|+83.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.23
|17.65
|+20.28%
|11.59
|+83.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹305.2Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5085.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar