Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 83.19% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 83.19% YOY

Livemint

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.12% YoY & profit increased by 83.19% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 15.12% year-on-year, while profit surged by an impressive 83.19% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.87% and profit increased by 20.25%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.05% quarter-on-quarter and 11.2% year-on-year. Despite the rising expenses, the operating income showed a significant increase, up by 10.4% q-o-q and 45.48% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 21.23, marking an 83.18% increase YoY. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered a -1.03% return over the last week, a -1.93% return over the last 6 months, but a strong 15.52% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 94,745.46 Cr, with a 52-week high of 6,874.45 and a 52-week low of 4,726.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of the 24 analysts covering Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, another has given a Hold rating, 16 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5085.64943.9+2.87%4417.8+15.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total658.1644.9+2.05%591.8+11.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization177.4189.7-6.48%166.9+6.29%
Total Operating Expense4587.94493.1+2.11%4075.7+12.57%
Operating Income497.7450.8+10.4%342.1+45.48%
Net Income Before Taxes418.5368.2+13.66%270+55%
Net Income305.2253.8+20.25%166.6+83.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.2317.65+20.28%11.59+83.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹305.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5085.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.