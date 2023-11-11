Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.17% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 14.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.71% and the profit increased by 39.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.22% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.11 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered 8.4% return in the last 1 week, 15.28% return in last 6 months and 18.31% YTD return.

Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of ₹76171.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5364 & ₹4123 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4846.9 4417.8 +9.71% 4251.07 +14.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 644.1 591.8 +8.84% 540.84 +19.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 163.4 166.9 -2.1% 155.01 +5.41% Total Operating Expense 4380.9 4075.7 +7.49% 3840.71 +14.06% Operating Income 466 342.1 +36.22% 410.36 +13.56% Net Income Before Taxes 379 270 +40.37% 327.07 +15.88% Net Income 232.9 166.6 +39.8% 203.99 +14.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.11 11.59 +39.03% 14.19 +13.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹232.9Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4846.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.