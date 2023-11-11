Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.17% YOY
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.02% YoY & profit increased by 14.17% YoY
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.02% YoY & profit increased by 14.17% YoY
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 14.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.71% and the profit increased by 39.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 36.22% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.11 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered 8.4% return in the last 1 week, 15.28% return in last 6 months and 18.31% YTD return.
Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of ₹76171.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5364 & ₹4123 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4846.9
|4417.8
|+9.71%
|4251.07
|+14.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|644.1
|591.8
|+8.84%
|540.84
|+19.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|163.4
|166.9
|-2.1%
|155.01
|+5.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|4380.9
|4075.7
|+7.49%
|3840.71
|+14.06%
|Operating Income
|466
|342.1
|+36.22%
|410.36
|+13.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|379
|270
|+40.37%
|327.07
|+15.88%
|Net Income
|232.9
|166.6
|+39.8%
|203.99
|+14.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.11
|11.59
|+39.03%
|14.19
|+13.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹232.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4846.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.