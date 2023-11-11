Hello User
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.17% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 14.17% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 14.02% YoY & profit increased by 14.17% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 FY24 Results

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 14.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.71% and the profit increased by 39.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.22% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.11 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered 8.4% return in the last 1 week, 15.28% return in last 6 months and 18.31% YTD return.

Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of 76171.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5364 & 4123 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4846.94417.8+9.71%4251.07+14.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total644.1591.8+8.84%540.84+19.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization163.4166.9-2.1%155.01+5.41%
Total Operating Expense4380.94075.7+7.49%3840.71+14.06%
Operating Income466342.1+36.22%410.36+13.56%
Net Income Before Taxes379270+40.37%327.07+15.88%
Net Income232.9166.6+39.8%203.99+14.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.1111.59+39.03%14.19+13.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹232.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4846.9Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
