Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.64% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced its Q2 results on 06 November 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in its financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.32% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 62.64% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apollo's revenue grew by 9.9%, and profits increased by 24.12%, demonstrating strong sequential growth. The operating income also experienced a healthy rise, up 26.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 35.41% YoY, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹26.34 for Q2, marking a 63.47% increase YoY, a strong indicator of its profitability and operational success. Despite a slight dip of -0.21% in the last week, Apollo Hospitals has achieved impressive returns of 19.18% over the past six months and 22.16% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise boasts a market capitalization of ₹100,190.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,316.95 and a low of ₹5,087.45. This strong performance has garnered positive attention from analysts, with 13 recommending a 'Buy' and 6 suggesting a 'Strong Buy' out of 24 analysts covering the company as of 07 November 2024.

The consensus recommendation remains positive, indicating a strong outlook for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise as it continues to thrive in the competitive healthcare sector.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5589.3 5085.6 +9.9% 4846.9 +15.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 700.1 658.1 +6.38% 644.1 +8.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 184.5 177.4 +4% 163.4 +12.91% Total Operating Expense 4958.3 4587.9 +8.07% 4380.9 +13.18% Operating Income 631 497.7 +26.78% 466 +35.41% Net Income Before Taxes 551.7 418.5 +31.83% 379 +45.57% Net Income 378.8 305.2 +24.12% 232.9 +62.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.34 21.23 +24.07% 16.11 +63.47%