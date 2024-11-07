Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.64% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced its Q2 results on 06 November 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in its financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.32% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 62.64% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Apollo's revenue grew by 9.9%, and profits increased by 24.12%, demonstrating strong sequential growth. The operating income also experienced a healthy rise, up 26.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 35.41% YoY, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) reached ₹26.34 for Q2, marking a 63.47% increase YoY, a strong indicator of its profitability and operational success. Despite a slight dip of -0.21% in the last week, Apollo Hospitals has achieved impressive returns of 19.18% over the past six months and 22.16% year-to-date (YTD).
As of now, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise boasts a market capitalization of ₹100,190.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,316.95 and a low of ₹5,087.45. This strong performance has garnered positive attention from analysts, with 13 recommending a 'Buy' and 6 suggesting a 'Strong Buy' out of 24 analysts covering the company as of 07 November 2024.
The consensus recommendation remains positive, indicating a strong outlook for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise as it continues to thrive in the competitive healthcare sector.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5589.3
|5085.6
|+9.9%
|4846.9
|+15.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|700.1
|658.1
|+6.38%
|644.1
|+8.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|184.5
|177.4
|+4%
|163.4
|+12.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|4958.3
|4587.9
|+8.07%
|4380.9
|+13.18%
|Operating Income
|631
|497.7
|+26.78%
|466
|+35.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|551.7
|418.5
|+31.83%
|379
|+45.57%
|Net Income
|378.8
|305.2
|+24.12%
|232.9
|+62.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.34
|21.23
|+24.07%
|16.11
|+63.47%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess