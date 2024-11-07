Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.64% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 62.64% YoY

Livemint

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.32% YoY & profit increased by 62.64% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced its Q2 results on 06 November 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in its financial performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.32% year-over-year (YoY), while profits saw a remarkable increase of 62.64% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Apollo's revenue grew by 9.9%, and profits increased by 24.12%, demonstrating strong sequential growth. The operating income also experienced a healthy rise, up 26.78% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 35.41% YoY, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) reached 26.34 for Q2, marking a 63.47% increase YoY, a strong indicator of its profitability and operational success. Despite a slight dip of -0.21% in the last week, Apollo Hospitals has achieved impressive returns of 19.18% over the past six months and 22.16% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise boasts a market capitalization of 100,190.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 7,316.95 and a low of 5,087.45. This strong performance has garnered positive attention from analysts, with 13 recommending a 'Buy' and 6 suggesting a 'Strong Buy' out of 24 analysts covering the company as of 07 November 2024.

The consensus recommendation remains positive, indicating a strong outlook for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise as it continues to thrive in the competitive healthcare sector.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5589.35085.6+9.9%4846.9+15.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total700.1658.1+6.38%644.1+8.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization184.5177.4+4%163.4+12.91%
Total Operating Expense4958.34587.9+8.07%4380.9+13.18%
Operating Income631497.7+26.78%466+35.41%
Net Income Before Taxes551.7418.5+31.83%379+45.57%
Net Income378.8305.2+24.12%232.9+62.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.3421.23+24.07%16.11+63.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹378.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5589.3Cr

