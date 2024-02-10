Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.85% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.85% YOY

Livemint

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.77% YoY & profit increased by 59.85% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.77% & the profit increased by 59.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.08% and the profit increased by 5.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 26.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.89% Y-o-Y.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.58% return in last 6 months and 9.24% YTD return.

Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of 89592.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6428.7 & 4168 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4850.64846.9+0.08%4263.58+13.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total612.9644.1-4.84%564.77+8.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization167163.4+2.2%153.39+8.87%
Total Operating Expense4403.94380.9+0.53%3911.62+12.59%
Operating Income446.7466-4.14%351.96+26.92%
Net Income Before Taxes363.3379-4.14%265.82+36.67%
Net Income245.3232.9+5.32%153.46+59.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.0616.11+5.88%10.67+59.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹245.3Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4850.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.