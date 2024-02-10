Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.85% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.77% & the profit increased by 59.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.08% and the profit increased by 5.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 26.92% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.89% Y-o-Y.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.58% return in last 6 months and 9.24% YTD return.

Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of ₹89592.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6428.7 & ₹4168 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4850.6 4846.9 +0.08% 4263.58 +13.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 612.9 644.1 -4.84% 564.77 +8.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 167 163.4 +2.2% 153.39 +8.87% Total Operating Expense 4403.9 4380.9 +0.53% 3911.62 +12.59% Operating Income 446.7 466 -4.14% 351.96 +26.92% Net Income Before Taxes 363.3 379 -4.14% 265.82 +36.67% Net Income 245.3 232.9 +5.32% 153.46 +59.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.06 16.11 +5.88% 10.67 +59.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹245.3Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4850.6Cr

