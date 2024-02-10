Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 59.85% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.77% & the profit increased by 59.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.08% and the profit increased by 5.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.14% q-o-q & increased by 26.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.89% Y-o-Y.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has delivered -0.91% return in the last 1 week, 26.58% return in last 6 months and 9.24% YTD return.
Currently the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has a market cap of ₹89592.22 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6428.7 & ₹4168 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4850.6
|4846.9
|+0.08%
|4263.58
|+13.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|612.9
|644.1
|-4.84%
|564.77
|+8.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|167
|163.4
|+2.2%
|153.39
|+8.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|4403.9
|4380.9
|+0.53%
|3911.62
|+12.59%
|Operating Income
|446.7
|466
|-4.14%
|351.96
|+26.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|363.3
|379
|-4.14%
|265.82
|+36.67%
|Net Income
|245.3
|232.9
|+5.32%
|153.46
|+59.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.06
|16.11
|+5.88%
|10.67
|+59.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹245.3Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4850.6Cr
