Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 75.58% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of the company grew by 14.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 75.58% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue increased by 1.92% and the profit by 3.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and 9.16% year-over-year.

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 0.92% increase quarter-over-quarter and a notable 37.05% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.65, reflecting a 75.52% year-over-year increase.

Despite the positive financial results, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise experienced a -3.41% return in the last week, while showing a 4.3% return in the last 6 months and a 1.09% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹82,912.71 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹6,874.45 and ₹4,686 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 15 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4943.9 4850.6 +1.92% 4302.25 +14.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 644.9 612.9 +5.22% 590.77 +9.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 189.7 167 +13.59% 159.22 +19.14% Total Operating Expense 4493.1 4403.9 +2.03% 3973.33 +13.08% Operating Income 450.8 446.7 +0.92% 328.92 +37.05% Net Income Before Taxes 368.2 363.3 +1.35% 296.53 +24.17% Net Income 253.8 245.3 +3.47% 144.55 +75.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.65 17.06 +3.46% 10.06 +75.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹253.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4943.9Cr

