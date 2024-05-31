Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 75.58% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The topline of the company grew by 14.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 75.58% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue increased by 1.92% and the profit by 3.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and 9.16% year-over-year.
The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 0.92% increase quarter-over-quarter and a notable 37.05% increase year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.65, reflecting a 75.52% year-over-year increase.
Despite the positive financial results, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise experienced a -3.41% return in the last week, while showing a 4.3% return in the last 6 months and a 1.09% year-to-date return.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹82,912.71 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹6,874.45 and ₹4,686 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 15 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4943.9
|4850.6
|+1.92%
|4302.25
|+14.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|644.9
|612.9
|+5.22%
|590.77
|+9.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|189.7
|167
|+13.59%
|159.22
|+19.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|4493.1
|4403.9
|+2.03%
|3973.33
|+13.08%
|Operating Income
|450.8
|446.7
|+0.92%
|328.92
|+37.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|368.2
|363.3
|+1.35%
|296.53
|+24.17%
|Net Income
|253.8
|245.3
|+3.47%
|144.55
|+75.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.65
|17.06
|+3.46%
|10.06
|+75.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹253.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4943.9Cr
