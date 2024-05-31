Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 75.58% YOY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 75.58% YOY

Livemint

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.91% YoY & profit increased by 75.58% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 Results Live : Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of the company grew by 14.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial increase of 75.58% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue increased by 1.92% and the profit by 3.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and 9.16% year-over-year.

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 0.92% increase quarter-over-quarter and a notable 37.05% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 17.65, reflecting a 75.52% year-over-year increase.

Despite the positive financial results, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise experienced a -3.41% return in the last week, while showing a 4.3% return in the last 6 months and a 1.09% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 82,912.71 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 6,874.45 and 4,686 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 15 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 6 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4943.94850.6+1.92%4302.25+14.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total644.9612.9+5.22%590.77+9.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization189.7167+13.59%159.22+19.14%
Total Operating Expense4493.14403.9+2.03%3973.33+13.08%
Operating Income450.8446.7+0.92%328.92+37.05%
Net Income Before Taxes368.2363.3+1.35%296.53+24.17%
Net Income253.8245.3+3.47%144.55+75.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.6517.06+3.46%10.06+75.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹253.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4943.9Cr

