Apollo Hospitals post 76% rise in Q4 profits to ₹254 crore
The healthcare services segment reported an occupancy of 65% during Q4FY24, driven by a strong increase in patient flow across hospitals. It reported an increase in revenue of 17% to reach ₹2,562.6 crore during the quarter.
New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹253.8 crore for the quarter ended March, a 76% rise from the corresponding three months a year ago, buoyed by a continued reduction in losses at its pharmacy, health and lifestyle segments.