Apollo Hospitals posted a consolidated net profit of ₹90 crore in the January-March period, down 46%, compared with ₹168 crore in corresponding period of last year.

Revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹3,546 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹2,868 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has reported an EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹463 crore in the reporting quarter, up 12% over last year.

For the full year, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,056 crore as against ₹150 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹14,663 crore for the last fiscal while the same was at ₹10,560 crore in FY21.

The company's board has also recommended a dividend of ₹11.75 per share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, it added.

The company said its board also approved the re-appointment of Prathap C Reddy as a whole time director designated as an Executive Chairman for a period of two years with effect from June 25, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders.

"We come to the end of a challenging year with the fourth quarter results heralding the return to a new post-COVID normal for the healthcare industry. While there were a large number of Covid cases, the Omicron wave that peaked in January 2022 was thankfully not accompanied by the high mortality and morbidity seen in the second wave last year, though there was a dip in elective surgeries during this period," Reddy said.

As on March 31, 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,875 operating beds across the network.