Apollo Hospitals Q1 Results: Consolidated profit falls 46% YoY, EBITDA rises 13%; check details2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises reported a 46.5% decline in net profit for Q1FY24, but revenue from operations rose 16.4% YoY.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises on Friday reported a 46.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹173.4 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) against a profit of ₹323.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message