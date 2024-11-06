Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Net profit soars 63% to ₹379 crore on healthcare services demand, revenue up 15% YoY

Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Apollo Hospitals announced its July September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Wednesday, November 6, reporting a surge of 63 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹379 crore, driven by higher demand for its healthcare services.

Hospital chain operators such as Apollo and Max Healthcare have been focused on improving their occupancy rates by adding new beds and accommodating more expensive elective surgeries.

The Chennai-based hospital chain said it had 7,994 operating beds as of September end and its overall occupancy rose to 73% during the second quarter from 68% last year.

This helped its revenue from the healthcare services business - which contributes more than half its total revenue - rise 14%, pushing up overall revenue by 15% to 55.89 billion rupees. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of 55.13 billion rupees.

The company's digital health and pharmacy vertical, which offers online consultations and operates the 'Apollo 24/7' platform, reported a profit of 389 million rupees, compared with a loss a year ago, further boosting the hospital chain operator's margins.

Apollo Hospitals' shares ended flat ahead of results. They climbed about 16% during September quarter.