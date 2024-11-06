Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Apollo Hospitals announced its July September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Wednesday, November 6, reporting a surge of 63 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹379 crore, driven by higher demand for its healthcare services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hospital chain operators such as Apollo and Max Healthcare have been focused on improving their occupancy rates by adding new beds and accommodating more expensive elective surgeries.

The Chennai-based hospital chain said it had 7,994 operating beds as of September end and its overall occupancy rose to 73% during the second quarter from 68% last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This helped its revenue from the healthcare services business - which contributes more than half its total revenue - rise 14%, pushing up overall revenue by 15% to 55.89 billion rupees. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of 55.13 billion rupees.

The company's digital health and pharmacy vertical, which offers online consultations and operates the 'Apollo 24/7' platform, reported a profit of 389 million rupees, compared with a loss a year ago, further boosting the hospital chain operator's margins.

Apollo Hospitals' shares ended flat ahead of results. They climbed about 16% during September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}