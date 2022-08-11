Also, the company's clinics business witnessed revenue of ₹293.01 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹309 crore in Q1FY22. Meanwhile, the pharmacy distribution segment saw a revenue of ₹1,472.92 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹1,512 crore in Q1 of FY22. Other business revenue came in at ₹1.16 crore compared to ₹1.06 crore in Q1FY22.