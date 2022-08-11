Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,795.60 crore in Q1FY23 slightly up from ₹3,760.21 crore in Q1 last year. But the revenue climbed over 7% from ₹3,546.43 crore in Q4FY22.
Chennai-based healthcare group, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise registered a decline of 35.12% to ₹317.11 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to a profit of ₹489.28 crore in the same quarter last year. On the contrary, the company posted a whopping 251.8% jump in Q1 PAT compared to ₹90.14 crore in the preceding quarter.
In Q1FY23, the company's total income stood at ₹3,811.66 crore compared to ₹3,784.85 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
On segment-wise performance, the company's healthcare services business recorded revenue of ₹2,032.07 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹1,941.24 crore in Q1FY22. Further, it garnered revenue of ₹6.26 crore in 24X7 digital business during Q1 of the current fiscal.
Also, the company's clinics business witnessed revenue of ₹293.01 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹309 crore in Q1FY22. Meanwhile, the pharmacy distribution segment saw a revenue of ₹1,472.92 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹1,512 crore in Q1 of FY22. Other business revenue came in at ₹1.16 crore compared to ₹1.06 crore in Q1FY22.
Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals' total expenses picked up to ₹3,545.36 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹3,475.58 crore in the same quarter of FY22.
On BSE, the company's shares closed at ₹4,434.25 apiece down by ₹84.80 or 1.88%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹4,555 apiece and ₹4,415.30 apiece respectively.
The company's market cap is around ₹63,757.71 crore.
Founded in 1983, from routine wellness & preventive health care to innovative life-saving treatments and diagnostic services, Apollo Hospitals has touched more than 120 million lives from over 120 countries, offering the best clinical outcomes. Apollo Hospitals has been the pioneer in bringing ground-breaking healthcare technologies to India.
In India, Apollo's presence encompasses over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, over 4500 pharmacies, over 300 clinics, 1100 diagnostic centres, and 200 Telemedicine units across 17 countries, as per website.