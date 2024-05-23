Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 79.29% YOY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : Apollo Micro Systems announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 26.76% increase in revenue and a significant 79.29% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 48.27% growth in revenue and a 29.96% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 36.48% rise year-over-year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 20.91% quarter-over-quarter and 37.94% year-over-year.
The Q4 EPS stands at ₹0.48, marking a substantial 256.14% increase year-over-year.
Apollo Micro Systems' recent returns include 6.83% in the last week, -20.07% over the past 6 months, and -2.5% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹3320.39 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹161.7 & ₹33.3 respectively.
Apollo Micro Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|135.44
|91.34
|+48.27%
|106.85
|+26.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.79
|4.41
|+8.7%
|3.51
|+36.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.14
|2.84
|+10.59%
|2.64
|+18.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|109.83
|70.17
|+56.53%
|88.29
|+24.41%
|Operating Income
|25.6
|21.17
|+20.91%
|18.56
|+37.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.17
|14.37
|+26.38%
|11.33
|+60.37%
|Net Income
|12.94
|9.96
|+29.96%
|7.22
|+79.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|0.37
|+29.73%
|0.13
|+256.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹135.44Cr
