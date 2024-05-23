Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 79.29% YOY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.76% YoY & profit increased by 79.29% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : Apollo Micro Systems announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 26.76% increase in revenue and a significant 79.29% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 48.27% growth in revenue and a 29.96% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 36.48% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 20.91% quarter-over-quarter and 37.94% year-over-year.

The Q4 EPS stands at ₹0.48, marking a substantial 256.14% increase year-over-year.

Apollo Micro Systems' recent returns include 6.83% in the last week, -20.07% over the past 6 months, and -2.5% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹3320.39 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹161.7 & ₹33.3 respectively.

Apollo Micro Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 135.44 91.34 +48.27% 106.85 +26.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.79 4.41 +8.7% 3.51 +36.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.14 2.84 +10.59% 2.64 +18.79% Total Operating Expense 109.83 70.17 +56.53% 88.29 +24.41% Operating Income 25.6 21.17 +20.91% 18.56 +37.94% Net Income Before Taxes 18.17 14.37 +26.38% 11.33 +60.37% Net Income 12.94 9.96 +29.96% 7.22 +79.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 0.37 +29.73% 0.13 +256.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹135.44Cr

