Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 79.29% YOY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 79.29% YOY

Livemint

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.76% YoY & profit increased by 79.29% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 Results Live : Apollo Micro Systems announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 26.76% increase in revenue and a significant 79.29% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 48.27% growth in revenue and a 29.96% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw an 8.7% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 36.48% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 20.91% quarter-over-quarter and 37.94% year-over-year.

The Q4 EPS stands at 0.48, marking a substantial 256.14% increase year-over-year.

Apollo Micro Systems' recent returns include 6.83% in the last week, -20.07% over the past 6 months, and -2.5% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 3320.39 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 161.7 & 33.3 respectively.

Apollo Micro Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue135.4491.34+48.27%106.85+26.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.794.41+8.7%3.51+36.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.142.84+10.59%2.64+18.79%
Total Operating Expense109.8370.17+56.53%88.29+24.41%
Operating Income25.621.17+20.91%18.56+37.94%
Net Income Before Taxes18.1714.37+26.38%11.33+60.37%
Net Income12.949.96+29.96%7.22+79.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.480.37+29.73%0.13+256.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹135.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.