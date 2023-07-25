Apollo Pipes Q1 results: Continues to grow, reports 47% sales volume increase, 19% revenue growth, and 31% EBITDA growth1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Apollo Pipes Limited, one of India's top 10 piping solutions providers, reported strong Q1FY24 results, with sales volume up 47% and revenue up 19% compared to last year. EBITDA grew 31%, and net profit rose 58%.
Apollo Pipes Limited, a prominent piping solutions provider and one of the top 10 companies in the industry in India, has disclosed its financial results for the quarter and financial year ending on June 30, 2023. The company witnessed significant growth in various aspects during Q1FY24 compared to the same period in the previous year.
