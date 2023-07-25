Apollo Pipes Limited, a prominent piping solutions provider and one of the top 10 companies in the industry in India, has disclosed its financial results for the quarter and financial year ending on June 30, 2023. The company witnessed significant growth in various aspects during Q1FY24 compared to the same period in the previous year.

In terms of sales volume, Apollo Pipes recorded a substantial increase of 47%, with sales reaching 21,219 tons, up from 14,406 tons in Q1FY23. This boosted the company's overall revenue by 19% to ₹260.3 crore, compared to ₹218.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, the company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) saw a robust growth of 31%, reaching ₹26.2 crore, up from ₹20 crore in Q1FY23. This improvement in EBITDA indicates enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Furthermore, Apollo Pipes achieved a remarkable increase of 58% in net profit, which amounted to ₹13.9 crore, compared to the previous year's PAT (Profit After Tax) of ₹8.8 crore. This significant rise in net profit highlights the company's successful financial management and overall business performance during the quarter.

Apollo Pipes Limited's strong financial results for Q1FY24 demonstrate its continued growth and market position in the piping solutions industry in India. The company's increased sales volume, revenue, EBITDA, and net profit reflect its ability to meet customer demands and capitalize on market opportunities.

Apollo Pipes Limited has a current available capacity of 136,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA). The company aims to achieve a revenue growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% or more over the next three years. To achieve this target, Apollo Pipes plans to focus on value-added product categories, which will contribute to higher volumes and improved profitability.

The company also intends to expand its market presence and enhance its distributor network to cater to the increasing demand across India. Leveraging the strong brand presence and recall of 'APL Apollo,' the company aims to drive higher business growth. By capitalizing on these strategies, Apollo Pipes Limited aims to strengthen its position in the market and achieve sustainable and significant revenue growth in the coming years.

