Apollo Tyres Ltd – one of the country’s largest tyre manufacturers – on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹134.58 crore for the quarter ending June 30, on account of subdued demand for its products in India and European markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported a net profit of ₹141.6 crore in the corresponding period.

The company’s losses though, were limited due to the significant reduction in taxes paid during the quarter.

Due to tepid demand for vehicles across geographies, the revenue from operations during the quarter declined significantly by 33.65% year on year to ₹2873.43 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also dropped sharply by 44.22% y-o-y at ₹264.9 crore due to the overall decline in top-line and high fixed costs.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apollo Tyres also had to shut its factories located in Europe, either partially or fully, due to the pandemic.

The Gurugram based company witnessed a sharp 100.73% jump in finance cost due to the increase in debt and reduced profitability and 15.65% increase depreciation and amortization cost during the quarter.

According to Onkar S Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres, different divisions of the company across geographies have shown tremendous resilience amidst the pandemic, and have adapted to the new normal for business continuity.

“While the first half of the first quarter was almost a complete washout, our performance has been excellent since the markets opened up, especially in the replacement market. While the uncertainty will continue, and we will have to find opportunities for growth, I am hopeful of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back around the festive season in India. In Europe, we are performing better than the industry, which is likely to continue going forward as well," added Kanwar.

During the quarter, the Apollo Tyres commissioned its Andhra Pradesh based new manufacturing capacity where the company plans to invest around ₹3800 crore in different phases.

