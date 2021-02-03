Apollo Tyres Q3 net profit zooms over two-fold to 444 cr

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres Ltd – one of the largest tyre manufacturers in country – on Wednesday, reported a 150% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore for the quarter ending December 31, as vehicle production returned to pre-Covid level in India and foreign markets.

Vehicle manufacturing in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships before and after the festive season.

The company reported a net profit of ₹174 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The New Delhi-based manufacturer said the robust earnings are a result of gradual recovery in sales of automobiles in India and abroad, as governments across the globe eased lockdown measures to improve economic activity.

Due to recovery in business across geographies, the net sales during the quarter improved by 14% year on year to ₹4965 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also jumped by 91% y-o-y to ₹1,053 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and costing cutting measures taken by the company.

The company though witnessed a sharp 24.16% increase in raw material coss during the quarter, employee cost and finance cost also increased by 5.9% and 56%, respectively.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicle production, though, witnessed a sharp recovery in during the September quarter as sales improved across geographies.

According to Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres, the performance of the company across geographies, was robust in the past quarter, and the management continues to be extremely positive on the demand environment.

“Given our planned investments in capacity, R&D, brand and distribution, along with our cost optimisation programme, we are extremely well placed to leverage demand recovery across segments and geographies. Also, the Indian government turning to expansionary mode in FY22 budget, with a clear focus on growth, and the announcement on scrappage policy, is going to be a boost for us going forward," said Kanwar.

