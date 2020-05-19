Home > Companies > Company Results > Apollo Tyres Q4 net dips 7% to 78 crore

NEW DELHI : Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company declined to 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

"Along with the demand in the replacement market, we saw some improvement in demand from OEs as well in the fourth quarter, before the widespread disruption caused by COVID-19 put us all in an uncharted territory," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

He further said: "Our teams across geographies have shown great resilience and adaptability in this difficult situation; various actions have been taken at our operations around the world to protect our people and to ensure business continuity under these circumstances."

With lockdowns easing, the demand has started picking up gradually across product and market segments, giving company some relief, Kanwar said.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the tyre maker reported a net profit of 476.39 crore as against 679.84 crore in 2018-19.

Total income of the company for the 2019-20 fiscal stood at 16,373.87 crore as compared with 17,671.96 crore in 2018-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Consolidated net profit for the fiscal year that ended on 31 March rose to `1,005.05 crore from `613.80 crore in the previous fiscal year, crossing the `1,000 crore mark for the first time. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint<br />

Apollo Tyres Q4 profit zooms twofold to Rs281.62 crore

1 min read . 15 May 2014
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout