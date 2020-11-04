Apollo Tyres reports robust recovery in earnings during the September quarter

Apollo Tyres Ltd – one of the country’s largest tyre manufacturers – on Wednesday, reported a 140% year on year increase in consolidated net profit of ₹200 crore for the quarter ending September 30, as vehicle production returned to pre-Covid level in India and foreign markets.

Vehicle manufacturing in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships.

The company reported a net profit of just ₹83 crore in the corresponding period.

The New Delhi based manufacturer, though returned to profitability, after reporting a loss in the June quarter, as result of gradual recovery in sales of automobiles in India and export markets, as governments across the globe eased lockdown measures to improve economic activity.

Apollo Tyres reported consolidated net loss of ₹134.58 crore for the June quarter, as production was hampered due to lockdown measures imposed in India and abroad.

Due to recovery in business across geographies, the net sales during the quarter improved by 31.18% year on year to ₹4324 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also jumped by 68.11% y-o-y to just ₹733 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and costing cutting measures taken by the company during the quarter.

The Gurgaon based company though witnessed a sharp 82.4% increase in interest cost due to the increase in debt because of Covid-19 pandemic. It also reported 20% jump in depreciation and amortization related costs and 4.8% increase in employee expenses during the quarter.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicle production, though, witnessed a sharp recovery in during the September quarter as sales improved across geographies.

“In India, we have reported our best ever volumes in the truck-bus and passenger car tyre categories in the replacement market and have expanded our distribution footprint. In Europe, we have gained market share in UHP and UUHP passenger car tyre segments, in addition to securing podium positions in independent test results. While there is uncertainty around Covid-19, we continue to see healthy demand momentum on ground," said Onkar Kanwar, chairman ApolloTyres.

