Apollo Tyres reports robust recovery in earnings during the September quarter

“In India, we have reported our best ever volumes in the truck-bus and passenger car tyre categories in the replacement market and have expanded our distribution footprint. In Europe, we have gained market share in UHP and UUHP passenger car tyre segments, in addition to securing podium positions in independent test results. While there is uncertainty around Covid-19, we continue to see healthy demand momentum on ground," said Onkar Kanwar, chairman ApolloTyres.