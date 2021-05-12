Apollo Tyres Ltd – one of the country largest tyre manufacturer – on Wednesday, reported a 270.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit of ₹289 crore for the quarter ending March 31, as vehicle production returned to pre-Covid level in India and foreign markets. The bottom line though was impacted by higher commodity prices and increase in taxes paid during the quarter.

Vehicle manufacturing in India improved sharply during the quarter as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increased production to replenish stocks at dealerships as retail demand surpassed supply of vehicles.

The company reported a net profit of just ₹78 crore in the corresponding period.

The New Delhi based manufacturer, though returned to profitability, after beginning the fiscal year with a loss of ₹134.58 crore for the June quarter due to the stringent lockdown measures imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to recovery in business across geographies, the revenue from operations during the quarter improved by 38.99% year on year to ₹5026 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also jumped by 69% y-o-y to ₹815 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and costing cutting measures taken by the company.

The Gurgaon based company though witnessed a sharp 61.69% increase in raw material cost during the quarter as result of the sharp jump in commodity costs; other expenses and finance cost also jumped by 23.8% and 14.21% respectively.

Despite swift recovery in sales, tyre manufacturers are expected to witness pressure on operating margins due to continuous increase in commodity prices. Explosive surge of covid-19 cases in India will also impact production plans for the first quarter of FY 21 as demand has plunged due to the lockdown in states.

According to Onkar Kanwar, chairman, Apollo Tyres, the year ahead is full of challenges, with demand getting impacted due to the lockdowns, and pressure on margin front, due to the rising raw material prices.

“What started as an extremely challenging year, with lockdowns across geographies, ended on a very healthy note for us with robust revenue growth across market segments and geographies. Ensuring business continuity along with the safety of our employees have been of paramount importance throughout this pandemic, and considering the current situation, especially in India, we cannot let our guard down," added Kanwar.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.