Apple China sales lag overshadows quarterly profit, revenue beats
Apple reported sales of $119.58 billion and profit of $2.18 per share for its fiscal first quarter ended December 30, both above analyst expectations of $117.91 billion and $2.10 per share, according to data from LSEG.
Apple on Thursday reported China sales that missed Wall Street targets, overshadowing overall sales and profit that beat analysts' targets, powered by iPhone growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message