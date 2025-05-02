Apple China Sales Miss Estimates, Marring Latest Earnings Report

Apple Inc.’s sales from China declined more than anticipated in the latest quarter, overshadowing otherwise solid results for the iPhone maker.

China revenue fell 2.3% to $16 billion in the fiscal second quarter, which ran through March, the company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had estimated $16.83 billion.

Overall sales gained 5% to $95.4 billion, ahead of the $94.6 billion average estimate. Apple had projected percentage growth in the low- to mid-single digits.

The results were seen as an ominous sign for a company that faces even bigger challenges in the months ahead. Apple’s China-centric production makes it especially vulnerable to tariffs announced by the Trump administration. It’s also been struggling to hold on to customers in the Asian country, one of its biggest markets outside the US.

Apple shares declined about 2% in late trading after the results were released. They had been down 15% this year through Thursday’s close.

The iPhone maker also announced plans to increase its share buyback program by $100 billion and boost its quarterly dividend 4% to 26 cents a share.

The company has been contending with a range of challenges — beyond the looming tariffs. Apple is playing catch-up in artificial intelligence, forcing it to shuffle management in recent weeks. It’s also under mounting regulatory pressure in the EU and its home country. On Wednesday, a federal judge demanded that the company open up its App Store to third-party payment options and stop charging commissions on outside purchases.

Tariffs remain one of the biggest question marks. Though Apple is likely to sidestep the 145% China levy that the administration originally proposed, new tariffs on electronics are still coming. The turmoil threatens to upend the company’s supply chain and potentially force it to raise prices. Already, Apple is looking to make more of its US-bound iPhones in India rather than China.

But the Cupertino, California-based company got one boost from the tariff threats in the current quarter: Customers flooded Apple retail stores to buy new iPhones and other products out of fear that price hikes were coming.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.