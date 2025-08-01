Apple rings up over three years of record iPhone sales in India

NEW DELHI : Apple Inc. on Thursday announced its 13th straight quarter of record revenue from India, while projecting a nearly $3 billion impact from US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs this calendar year.

The company, which follows an October-to-September fiscal year, reported $94.2 billion in global quarterly revenue in the three months ended 30 June—beating Bloomberg estimates of $89.2 billion—driven by higher-than-expected sales in China and strong demand for its iPhone around the world.

Apple “saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets, including India," said chief executive Tim Cook while presenting the June quarter results.

Market researchers' data reaffirm this claim.

On Wednesday, Counterpoint India said the Cupertino-headquartered firm’s iPhone 16 was the most-sold smartphone during the June quarter, leading Apple to top India’s smartphone market in terms of revenue.

Also Read | India's iPhone dream faces setback as Foxconn recalls Chinese tech experts

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president of IDC India, added that the US tech giant was on track to sell nearly 15 million iPhones in India in 2025, potentially also breaking into the country's top five smartphone-selling brands.

Singh's estimates suggested that Apple may have sold 2.5-3 million iPhones in the June quarter, generating over $2 billion in revenue from India—roughly 4.5% of its global iPhone revenue.

This was incidentally Apple’s best quarter globally in the past four years in terms of year-on-year growth, and India is now among its top-four geographies, according to IDC, behind the US, China, and Japan.

Going forward, Apple hopes to see a further uptick. Cook added that the MacBook maker is set to “open new stores in the UAE and India later this year".

Tariffs trump gains

All of this, however, comes at a cost. The quarter under review marked the second consecutive period during which Apple noted a direct impact on its cost of operations owing to Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

“For the June quarter, we incurred approximately $800 million of tariff-related costs. For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about $1.1 billion to our costs," Cook said.

In the March quarter, the CEO said tariffs added $900 million to its costs. With this, since Trump took office, Apple has projected a net addition of $2.7 billion to its overall cost of operations. This is because Apple depends on nations such as China and India to manufacture its iPhones and other devices.

Earlier this year, concerns regarding Trump’s negative stance towards China saw Apple push more of its device assemblies to India. Now, even as India’s iPhone makers such as Tata Electronics and Bharat Foxconn International Holdings (FIH) invest to ramp up production capacity, Apple is under pressure from the US President to move its iPhone production to the US.

On 30 July, Trump also announced that India would be subjected to 25% trade tariffs from the US, even as the two nations remain on the negotiation table for a bilateral trade agreement. Cook, taking these factors into account, said that his “estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are many factors that could change, including tariff rates".

India, however, currently remains exempt from US tariffs in the electronics sector, thereby not threatening Apple’s push for its India market growth.

“The China-plus-one strategy is very real, and with all factors taken in, India could ramp up to assembling up to 100 million iPhones for Apple annually by 2026. This would be a huge opportunity for the country to become even more relevant for Apple, if it ends up making 40% of all of its iPhones," IDC’s Singh added.

On the consumer front, Apple was one of the biggest factors for the industry’s growth in the June quarter, said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint India.

Also Read | Apple stays on India iPhone call for now in spite of Trump's tantrum

Stating that sales of smartphones priced above ₹50,000 grew more than 35% on-year in India, he said Apple “capitalized on premium phone demand through aggressive affordability initiatives such as trade-in programmes, no-cost EMIs, and limited-period summer discounts".