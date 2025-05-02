Companies
Apple's US tariff-led $900 million pain is India's gain
SummaryIndia is emerging as the major exporter of iPhones being sold in the US, says Tim Cook while maintaining that China continues to be the primary supplier for Apple
NEW DELHI : Thanks to US President Donald Trump's tariff hike in April, Apple is importing most of the iPhones being sold in the US from India this quarter, disclosed Tim Cook, the tech giant's chief executive, late on Thursday.
