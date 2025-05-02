Apple's US tariff-led $900 million pain is India's gain

“The only issue here is uncertainty—if Trump goes back on China tariffs by agreeing to a trade deal, that would give Apple fewer reasons to diversify its supply chain. However, given that it is already using India as an export hub during this quarter, the company’s India assembly expansion plan is on course. In a way, over the next three to five years, this gives India the potential to cater to making and exporting up to 100 million iPhones," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market research firm, International Data Corporation (IDC) India.