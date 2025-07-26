Apple, Meta, Amazon Face Mounting Tariff Pressures Amid AI Push: US Earnings Week Ahead

Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are among the bluechip names reporting next week that will underscore how companies are confronting tariff-fueled cost increases even as consumer confidence falters and artificial-intelligence investment needs grow.

Meta Platforms Inc., seen as the most exposed to an ad spending pullback in the US by large Chinese advertisers, is likely to be quizzed about its unusually high compensation offers to lure AI talent.

Highlights to look out for:

Monday: Waste Management’s adjusted earnings per share should rise after falling two consecutive quarters with its purchase of Stericycle already proving to be “more accretive than initially projected,” Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Tuesday: Procter & Gamble could detail more productivity efforts beyond the office job cuts it has planned over the next two years as it seeks to jumpstart stalling profit growth. Adjusted EPS is seen up 1.6% versus 2.2% a year ago.

Wednesday: Meta sales growth should be the slowest in two years. Ad pricing gains are stable due to its AI-driven ad targeting, BI said. Margins remain pressured near term by higher AI spending as exemplified by recent high-profile hires, Jefferies said.

Thursday: Apple’s Greater China revenue is seen rising for the first time in two years. Aggressive promotions there should have helped its product sales firm while its services segment chalks up its eighth quarter of double-digit gains. European Union antitrust moves have yet to slow App Store sales growth, Citi said. Continued delays with AI offerings and US trade policy will weigh on iPhone demand for the rest of the year, Citi added.

Friday: Chevron’s competitive inventory will be strengthened vis-a-vis arch rival Exxon Mobil’s , following the close of its long-delayed Hess Corp. acquisition, BI said. Exxon, expected to post a 14% drop in revenue, may be asked about reports that it’s in talks to explore for oil and gas off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.