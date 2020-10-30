Apple sees record quarter in India, even as iPhone sales fall worldwide

Further, the growth in India was also part of a record September quarter for the company worldwide. Apple reported $64.7 billion in revenue and all time records for its Mac and services business. Cook said that the need for devices that can help for education and work from home has helped the Mac business. The company made over $9 billion in sales for Macs, while the iPad business grew by 46 percent year-on-year, making over $6 billion in sales.