Apt Packaging Q1 results: profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue increased by 28.11% YoY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live : Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live: Apt Packaging declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% and the profit came at 0.16 crore. It is noteworthy that Apt Packaging had declared a loss of 1.36 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.54%.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 26.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 38.83% year-on-year. This significant reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.

The operating income was up by 125.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 123.4% year-on-year. This surge in operating income is a positive indicator of the company’s operational efficiency and financial health.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.35, which marks an increase of 113.02% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the overall better performance and profitability of Apt Packaging during the quarter.

Apt Packaging Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.043.15-3.54%2.37+28.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.490.66-26.31%0.8-38.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.02+877.14%0.34-38.95%
Total Operating Expense2.843.93-27.79%3.21-11.61%
Operating Income0.2-0.78+125.13%-0.84+123.4%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.15+5.88%-1.36+112.02%
Net Income0.160.17-0.97%-1.36+112.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.350.96-63.88%-2.66+113.02%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
