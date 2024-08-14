Apt Packaging Q1 results: profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue increased by 28.11% YoY

Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live : Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live: Apt Packaging declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% and the profit came at ₹0.16 crore. It is noteworthy that Apt Packaging had declared a loss of ₹1.36 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.54%.

The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 26.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 38.83% year-on-year. This significant reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.

The operating income was up by 125.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 123.4% year-on-year. This surge in operating income is a positive indicator of the company’s operational efficiency and financial health.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.35, which marks an increase of 113.02% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the overall better performance and profitability of Apt Packaging during the quarter.

Apt Packaging Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.04 3.15 -3.54% 2.37 +28.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.49 0.66 -26.31% 0.8 -38.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.02 +877.14% 0.34 -38.95% Total Operating Expense 2.84 3.93 -27.79% 3.21 -11.61% Operating Income 0.2 -0.78 +125.13% -0.84 +123.4% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 0.15 +5.88% -1.36 +112.02% Net Income 0.16 0.17 -0.97% -1.36 +112.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 0.96 -63.88% -2.66 +113.02%