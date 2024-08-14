Apt Packaging Q1 results: profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue increased by 28.11% YoY

Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live : Apt Packaging Q1 Results Live: Apt Packaging declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 28.11% and the profit came at ₹0.16 crore. It is noteworthy that Apt Packaging had declared a loss of ₹1.36 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.54%.
The Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by 26.31% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 38.83% year-on-year. This significant reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.
The operating income was up by 125.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 123.4% year-on-year. This surge in operating income is a positive indicator of the company’s operational efficiency and financial health.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.35, which marks an increase of 113.02% year-on-year. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the overall better performance and profitability of Apt Packaging during the quarter.
Apt Packaging Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.04
|3.15
|-3.54%
|2.37
|+28.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.49
|0.66
|-26.31%
|0.8
|-38.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.02
|+877.14%
|0.34
|-38.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.84
|3.93
|-27.79%
|3.21
|-11.61%
|Operating Income
|0.2
|-0.78
|+125.13%
|-0.84
|+123.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.16
|0.15
|+5.88%
|-1.36
|+112.02%
|Net Income
|0.16
|0.17
|-0.97%
|-1.36
|+112.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|0.96
|-63.88%
|-2.66
|+113.02%
