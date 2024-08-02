Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.73% YOY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.22% & the profit increased by 20.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.44% and the profit increased by 4.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 33.75% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.1% q-o-q & increased by 28.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.48 for Q1 which increased by 20.34% Y-o-Y. Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered -1.96% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of ₹15762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹392 & ₹257 respectively. As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 394.94 374.54 +5.44% 305.63 +29.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.37 43.3 +0.16% 32.43 +33.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.6 2.33 +11.92% 1.95 +33.76% Total Operating Expense 63.14 67.6 -6.61% 46.7 +35.19% Operating Income 331.8 306.94 +8.1% 258.93 +28.14% Net Income Before Taxes 221.62 215.03 +3.07% 183.42 +20.82% Net Income 171.75 164.03 +4.7% 142.26 +20.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.48 3.41 +1.85% 2.89 +20.34%