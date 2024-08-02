Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.73% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.22% & the profit increased by 20.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.44% and the profit increased by 4.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 33.75% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.1% q-o-q & increased by 28.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.48 for Q1 which increased by 20.34% Y-o-Y. Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered -1.96% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of 15762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 392 & 257 respectively. As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue394.94374.54+5.44%305.63+29.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.3743.3+0.16%32.43+33.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.62.33+11.92%1.95+33.76%
Total Operating Expense63.1467.6-6.61%46.7+35.19%
Operating Income331.8306.94+8.1%258.93+28.14%
Net Income Before Taxes221.62215.03+3.07%183.42+20.82%
Net Income171.75164.03+4.7%142.26+20.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.483.41+1.85%2.89+20.34%
FAQs
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
