Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.73% YOY

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Q1 Results Live : Aptus Value Housing Finance India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.22% & the profit increased by 20.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.44% and the profit increased by 4.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 33.75% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 8.1% q-o-q & increased by 28.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.48 for Q1 which increased by 20.34% Y-o-Y. Aptus Value Housing Finance India has delivered -1.96% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.
Currently, Aptus Value Housing Finance India has a market cap of ₹15762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹392 & ₹257 respectively. As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|394.94
|374.54
|+5.44%
|305.63
|+29.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.37
|43.3
|+0.16%
|32.43
|+33.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.6
|2.33
|+11.92%
|1.95
|+33.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.14
|67.6
|-6.61%
|46.7
|+35.19%
|Operating Income
|331.8
|306.94
|+8.1%
|258.93
|+28.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|221.62
|215.03
|+3.07%
|183.42
|+20.82%
|Net Income
|171.75
|164.03
|+4.7%
|142.26
|+20.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.48
|3.41
|+1.85%
|2.89
|+20.34%
